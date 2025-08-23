Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of HSII opened at $51.78 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $317.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSII has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.