Algert Global LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 336,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after buying an additional 154,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $307.0980 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.39 and its 200 day moving average is $389.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

