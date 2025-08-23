Algert Global LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,502,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,289,000 after purchasing an additional 562,223 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,559,000 after buying an additional 667,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,365,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after buying an additional 597,845 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,178,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,292,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,004,000 after buying an additional 110,961 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.7%

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.2280 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

