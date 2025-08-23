Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Enersys $ENS

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Enersys by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Enersys by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Enersys in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Enersys by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Enersys by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $102.06 on Friday. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Enersys Increases Dividend

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Enersys’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENS. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enersys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Insider Transactions at Enersys

In other Enersys news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

