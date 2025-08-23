Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Silgan by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 2,754.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 142,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,052.60. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $47.1910 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Silgan’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

