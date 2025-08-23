Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cleanspark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cleanspark by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleanspark Stock Performance

Cleanspark stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 3.72. Cleanspark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleanspark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 47.98%.Cleanspark’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLSK. Macquarie raised their price objective on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleanspark from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cleanspark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

