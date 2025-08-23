Algert Global LLC Reduces Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,020 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $28.1380 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $603.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.54. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $657.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.82 million. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. MarineMax has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

