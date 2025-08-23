Algert Global LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCO. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $6,092,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $5,097,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $5,052,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $3,196,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCO opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.38. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%.The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

