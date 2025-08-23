Algert Global LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Sinclair, Inc. $SBGI

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sinclair by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 440,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 355,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,718,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,539,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Sinclair by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 84,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Sinclair Price Performance

SBGI stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.16 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Sinclair Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Articles

