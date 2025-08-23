Algert Global LLC Takes Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.51 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PDF Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

