Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $37,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 95.0% during the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 363.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 32.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $89.1770 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

