American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 957,842 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 3,741.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 983,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957,842 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $25,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Phreesia Price Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $29.7760 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $204,426.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,002.89. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $50,875.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 772,915 shares in the company, valued at $20,783,684.35. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,007. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

