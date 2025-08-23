American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,941,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $26,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,134.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 410,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 377,245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 109,625 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $15.5830 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.