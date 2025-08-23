American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in nCino Inc. $NCNO

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.88% of nCino worth $27,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in nCino by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 99,502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,834,000 after buying an additional 1,889,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Up 4.6%

NCNO opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.77. nCino Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.The company had revenue of $144.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,155 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $114,054.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 466,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,417.55. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $127,889.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,192,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,733,054.45. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,603 shares of company stock valued at $593,002. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.