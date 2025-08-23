American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,961,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 158,028 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $26,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Marten Transport by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Marten Transport by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Marten Transport Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.27%.The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.