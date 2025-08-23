American Century Companies Inc. Buys 142,734 Shares of Orion S.A. $OEC

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,734 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.36% of Orion worth $24,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 1,256.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 831.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $10.7450 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Orion had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 0.82%.The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Orion’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Orion to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Orion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

