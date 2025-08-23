American Century Companies Inc. Buys 15,841 Shares of Primerica, Inc. $PRI

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Primerica worth $26,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 59.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 43,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primerica by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Primerica by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 93.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.29.

Primerica Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $269.9860 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.31.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.