American Century Companies Inc. Buys 17,753 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 64.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,933,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,154,000 after purchasing an additional 67,394 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 49.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 463.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 554,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $95.2040 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

