American Century Companies Inc. Buys 35,382 Shares of ING Group, N.V. $ING

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ING. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ING Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in ING Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ING Group by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 125,017 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in ING Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,577,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $24.8880 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Group, N.V. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $25.11.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

ING Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.