American Century Companies Inc. Buys 51,971 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $27,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 1,360.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,795 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $36,665,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in GSK by 138.4% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,646,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after acquiring an additional 955,891 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,237,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,656,000 after acquiring an additional 907,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,921,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.1450 on Friday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4206 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.