American Century Companies Inc. Buys 59,145 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.49% of ScanSource worth $27,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,694,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 132.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 942,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 537,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in ScanSource by 20.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.21 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $278,077.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,690.98. The trade was a 33.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

