American Century Companies Inc. Buys 96,556 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. $PEBO

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,771 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.40% of Peoples Bancorp worth $25,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 815.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1,426.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,086.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,859.73. This trade represents a 17.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,480.80. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 4.8%

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.20 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PEBO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

