American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Deluxe Corporation $DLX

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.60% of Deluxe worth $25,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1,067.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 97.8% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $20.0410 on Friday. Deluxe Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

