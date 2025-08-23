American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RH $RH

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $23,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $843,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $6,323,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.35.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH opened at $243.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.77. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.