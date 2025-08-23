American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $26,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 27.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Benchmark upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, SVP Heidi Rogers sold 4,116 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $145,541.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,611.84. The trade was a 36.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jacob Guild sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $338,090.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,044.53. This represents a 71.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.