American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.39 Million Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. $OBK

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,668 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.16% of Origin Bancorp worth $23,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 812.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBK stock opened at $38.6980 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $41.17.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

