American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.53 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Equitable worth $23,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $2,106,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 703,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,295,688.45. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,411.86. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $7,549,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $53.6110 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

