American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.69 Million Stake in Towne Bank $TOWN

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Towne Bank worth $23,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Towne Bank by 32.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Towne Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Towne Bank by 137.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Towne Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Towne Bank by 2,332.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Towne Bank Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58. Towne Bank has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Towne Bank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.49%.The business had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOWN shares. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Towne Bank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

