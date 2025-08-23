American Century Companies Inc. Has $24.32 Million Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 566.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230,931 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.38% of OneSpaWorld worth $24,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,005.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $498,612.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 151,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,304.43. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $675,529.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 332,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,010.55. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,170 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSW. Wall Street Zen downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $22.97 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.74%.The company had revenue of $240.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

