American Century Companies Inc. Has $25.19 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243,860 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $25,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,808,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $16,938,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,144,000 after buying an additional 145,393 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $6,979,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $94.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.79%.The firm had revenue of $307.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,800. The trade was a 21.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

