American Century Companies Inc. Has $25.35 Million Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. $PUMP

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,449,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,925 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $4.9090 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.18. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $326.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

