American Century Companies Inc. Has $25.83 Million Position in The Chemours Company $CC

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,130 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Chemours worth $25,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 116.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 399,097 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $15.3430 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.61. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $22.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.14% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Chemours has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Damian Gumpel acquired 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,828.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,424.95. This represents a 6.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Denise Dignam acquired 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,060.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,044.76. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,290 shares of company stock valued at $250,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

