American Century Companies Inc. Has $25.85 Million Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $25,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARQT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%.The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $135,558.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 109,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,865.18. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $346,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,793.40. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,914 shares of company stock valued at $64,853 and have sold 79,312 shares valued at $1,151,404. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

