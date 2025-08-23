American Century Companies Inc. Has $26.16 Million Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 914.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,633,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275,656 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.59% of Janus International Group worth $26,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 9,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 571.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group stock opened at $10.5720 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.99 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Janus International Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

