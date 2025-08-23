American Century Companies Inc. Has $26.23 Million Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $26,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.