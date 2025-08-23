American Century Companies Inc. Has $26.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240,935 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 374,839 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $26,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 407,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,316,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 166,785 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 279,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 107,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $10.4350 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

