American Century Companies Inc. Has $26.89 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $26,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,874. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE TOL opened at $139.2170 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

