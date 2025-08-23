American Century Companies Inc. Has $27.17 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,219 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $27,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after acquiring an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $137,418,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 14,518.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188,740 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 31,899.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 173,853 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,352,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $343.6270 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%.The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EG. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.14.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

