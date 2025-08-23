American Century Companies Inc. Has $27.90 Million Holdings in OneStream, Inc. $OS

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,307,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,103 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OneStream were worth $27,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in OneStream in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of OneStream by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of OneStream by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in OneStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of OneStream in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

In other OneStream news, CEO Thomas Anthony Shea sold 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $279,843.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 496,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,188.42. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,628,194.28. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

OS opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. OneStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. OneStream’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.150 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.030 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

