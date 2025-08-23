American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $26,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 33,487.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,040,000 after acquiring an additional 394,821 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,087,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,247,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,458,000 after acquiring an additional 190,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 817,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,339,000 after acquiring an additional 124,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,175,000 after acquiring an additional 101,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $248.0210 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 15.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $269.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.