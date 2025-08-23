American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,999 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.45% of Onto Innovation worth $26,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $108.5460 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.