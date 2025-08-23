American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 31,727 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. $ONEW

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of OneWater Marine worth $27,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OneWater Marine by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

OneWater Marine stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $282.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $552.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.01 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OneWater Marine

About OneWater Marine

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.