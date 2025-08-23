American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 5,376 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,007,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,807,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 398,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 141,951 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 145,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 75,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $4,280,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $152,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,653.55. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $336,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,384.65. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $731,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $132.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.99 and a 12-month high of $136.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

