American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.77% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $24,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1,539.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,749.99. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $189,436.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,758.60. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

