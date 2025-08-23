American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704,461 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 738.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,542,000 after acquiring an additional 68,465,514 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,964,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,584,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,592,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 15,031,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,543 shares in the last quarter.

ITUB stock opened at $6.8750 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.05%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 43.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

