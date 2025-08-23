American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,955 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vipshop worth $25,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3,533.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $27,051,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 216,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 86,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $17.2650 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.