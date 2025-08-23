American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $285,428,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,687 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $112,832,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Exelon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,838,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exelon by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,212 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7%

EXC opened at $44.96 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

