American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,752 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sun Communities by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,549,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,429,000 after purchasing an additional 911,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $112,395,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sun Communities by 103.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,294,000 after buying an additional 820,422 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,122,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,004,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,546,000 after buying an additional 531,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $126.8570 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

