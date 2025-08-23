American Century Companies Inc. Sells 13,377 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $26,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ball by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ball by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ball by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $53.7030 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

