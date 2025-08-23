American Century Companies Inc. Sells 19,614 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,614 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $25,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 41.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 519.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 5.1%

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

